We have a teacher crisis in this country. Teachers were already overworked and underpaid before COVID-19.
They were already expected to address students’ moral development when parents increasingly abdicated that responsibility. Then suddenly, they were obligated to pivot to remote learning with insufficient technological support, with students whose working parents were unable and unprepared to assist.
As a result, we have seen almost a mass exodus of teachers from the profession. Schools cannot function, and students cannot learn, without teachers in the classroom.
Now add to that scenario an expectation that teachers must be armed, against their will, with guns to protect their students from mass shootings. For many, this will be a bridge too far, and more of them will choose to leave.
The system is broken, and the breakdown of civilized society begins with an uneducated population. When will we recognize this as an existential crisis?
DORIAN COSMEDY
Urbana