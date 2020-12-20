Must approve
tax forgiveness
When the Paycheck Protection Program was established by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act in March, the law stated that any loan forgiveness provided to qualifying employers under the program would be excluded from the borrower’s taxable income.
However, at the direction of the Treasury Department, the IRS issued Notice 2020-32 specifying that expenses paid with these loans that are forgiven will not be tax-deductible.
How this would affect me?
Absent new legislation, if I had A $100,000 PPP loan used for payroll expenses in 2020 that are not deductible (per the IRS notice), that could result in an increased tax bill to my company of $25,000 or more!
I ask readers to support legislation to ensure employers are afforded the ability to deduct expenses paid with forgiven PPP loans, as intended by Congress.
RICK OTTO
Mattoon