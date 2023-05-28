Must change farm practices
I think it is great that some farmers are attempting to address soil erosion by using chisel plowing, no-till and strip-till methods.
But we realize and we have witnessed via the May 1 dust storm that this is not enough. Farmers have torn out hedgerows to put just a little more land into production. Hedgerows are natural wind barriers that could be planted with flora that could also be beneficial to wildlife.
It is unhealthy for animals and humans to inhale this dust, especially when it contains herbicides, pesticides, fungicides, fertilizers, etc. Blowing dust is also unhealthy for the quality of soil that grows our food, and it affects the quality of our waterways.
Illinois Senate Bill 1701 helps ensure there’s more funding for farmers to implement conservation practices that increase the resilience of ecosystems to extreme weather events and helps keep our soils healthy and our water clean. SB 1701 is perhaps not the end-all in terms of solutions, but it is a start.
Please contact your state legislators and tell them to pass a state budget that supports SB 1701 and funds sustainable farming practices. Ideally, it would be best if farmers would adopt regenerative farming practices.
BETTY JOHNSON
Champaign