Must change our gun laws
It doesn’t have to be this way. England and Wales had 31 gun deaths in a year, and the U.S. averages around 45,000. Gun deaths in Japan are 1/600th of the U.S. rate.
In many of our peer nations, an angry 18-year-old would not be allowed to buy a weapon of war designed to kill one person every second. Guns are now the leading cause of death of people under 25 in the U.S.
I ask the gun enthusiasts to explain to me the benefits we, as a nation, derive from the Second Amendment that justify the carnage we witness in our city, state and nation.
At a minimum, we should require universal background checks, national red-flag laws, restriction of non-hunting gun purchases by those under age 21, and psychological screening or a personal reference for anyone purchasing a semi-automatic rifle. (Banning semi-automatic rifle purchases would be better.)
CURTIS KROCK
Champaign