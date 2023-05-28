Must change tax base for schools
Tom Kacich’s May 21 column on local taxing districts reported a startling fact: Urbana has the highest property-tax rate in Champaign County, and more than half of those tax dollars go to our public schools.
Why is this?
First, the large number of tax-exempt properties in Urbana (e.g. the University of Illinois, our federal and county courthouses, Carle and OSF hospitals) reduces Urbana’s tax base, shifting the tax burden to residents and businesses.
Second, Illinois’ investment in K-12 education is among the lowest of the 50 states. According to some reports, Illinois is dead last. Our K-12 schools receive funding from three primary sources: federal and state government and local property taxes.
According to the Illinois Report Card’s revenue sources from fiscal year 2021, federal funding for Illinois’ K-12 schools was 9.5 percent, and state funding was 26 percent, leaving local taxing bodies to make up the 64.6 percent difference.
An over-reliance on property taxes for school funding not only burdens Illinois property taxpayers, but it also leads to severe funding inequity as property-wealthy districts have lots of money for their schools and poor ones too little.
Illinois is far from achieving the state’s constitutional mandate to be a primary funder of public education, largely because our flat tax rate generates too little income to adequately fund critical services such as K-12 education.
It’s time for Illinois to join the majority of states that use a graduated tax rate and as a result provide adequate state funding for their schools.
PEGGY PATTEN
Urbana