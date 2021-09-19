Should disclose vaccination status
The headline article on the front page of Sunday’s News-Gazette points out that not all employees of Carle, OSF and Christie Clinic are fully vaccinated.
My wife, children and grandchildren are clients in all or some of these institutions. All of us are fully vaccinated and consciously do our best not to endanger the health of others in our community.
There may be a legitimate reason why someone working in health institutions has chosen not to get vaccinated, but such a situation does not remove the responsibility of a health institution to respect the right of others from being infected with COVID-19 or any other transmissible infection.
These institutions need to immediately initiate and enforce a regulation requiring all its employees, contract workers and volunteers, regardless of rank or excuse, who are not vaccinated to wear a clearly visible sign, e.g., badge, making it known that they are not fully vaccinated. We have a right to know when we may be in a situation that may affect our health.
LUIS CUZA
Urbana