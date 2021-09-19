Listen to this article

Must do better

on vaccines

Twenty years ago, our nation was attacked on 9/11. Our reaction to the attack was one of unity.

Fast forward 20 years, we are now under attack by an adversary that has killed over 100 times the Americans as 9/11. The adversary is not human, but a virus. As a nation, though, the reaction has been anything but the unity of 9/11. We are a nation deeply divided over COVID-19.

One side is horrified by vaccines or masks. The other, not so much. Instead of digging in to fight, we argue over mandates and, therefore, COVID-19 seems to be winning.

Misinformation is winning the war. Had we come together as we did after 9/11, the results could have been dramatically different. But we cannot seem to do so.

Many are bothered by vaccine mandates. They believe that a government should not mandate a vaccine. But vaccines have been mandated for years. One cannot enter public schools without having a number of vaccines, for example. Yet nobody seems bothered by that. A little-known fact: George Washington mandated the smallpox vaccination for those who joined the Continental Army.

We should be able to do much better in the fight against COVID-19. We must do better.

DENNIS HELD

Champaign

