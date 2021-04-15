Must end threat from race theory
I am a Christian. There is a movement underway to radically change America. Several groups are using Critical Race Theory to redefine us.
CRT’s core principles, although somewhat disputed, seem to be:
1. There is no objective truth.
2. Ethics, morality, the self, God, the family, gender and most concepts are constructed by those in power to maintain power over those who aren’t.
3. Laws cannot be neutral because those writing them are not.
4. Because of the first two principles, racism is structural in our laws and our culture, to maintain White supremacy over people of color.
5. Because of the third principle, it can only be changed by changing America in profound and deeply structural ways through constant criticism and social upheaval.
Discussion of CRT’s history in Marxist division of people into oppressors and oppressed, modern and post-modern ideas that there is no truth, and other antecedents, can be found by a simple internet search.
CRT is contrary to teachings of the Bible. The Bible views people as individuals, each responsible to God, and offered salvation from sin by faith in his son. The Bible teaches objective and inerrant truth.
The Bible condemns partiality for or against anyone based on status, color, gender, race or other externals. As Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “judged by the content of his character, not the color of his skin.”
CRT is being introduced into our schools, workplaces (by government order in government offices) and entertainment media. The list goes on. It must be stopped.
PERRY ALBIN
Newman