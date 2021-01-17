Must go after corporations
During the pandemic, stock markets are setting records while food insecurity is soaring.
The paradigm for how America works has been paid for by corporations and the 1 percent. Corporations are supposed to make money for stockholders. The interests of employees, customers and the common good are only of value if they don’t reduce profits.
Corporations are needed to consolidate capital to do big things. This consolidated power needs to be controlled by laws.
Capital and labor are primary components of commerce. In America, capital is winning and labor is losing. Hourly workers are on the edge. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s 2019 report on food security, “In 2019, 35.2 million Americans lived in food-insecure households.” On Dec. 11, CNBC published a story with the headline “63% of Americans have been living paycheck to paycheck since COVID-19 hit.”
The $7 billion medical-insurance industry legally bribed politicians to privatize Medicare/Medicaid. On Dec. 4, 2017, CNBC published a story with the headline “Nearly 60 percent of top health insurers’ revenue comes from Medicare/Medicaid.” Politicians are trapped in a system requiring massive fundraising. Money gushes into elections: According to an Atlantic article published Jan. 5, “almost half a billion dollars [was raised in] Georgia’s Senate runoff.”
The shift from citizen control to corporate control happened over decades. In 2010, the Supreme Court accelerated the process with its Citizens United decision, giving corporations the same rights as people and making money “protected speech.”
There is a solution. A constitutional amendment stating: “Corporations are not people and money is not speech.” Learn more, including how you can help, at movetoamend.org and stampstampede.org.
DOUGLAS and
TERESA JONES
Champaign