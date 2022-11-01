Must have sound leaders
As I reflect on the current challenges that face our county and country, I cannot help but think that there has never been a time when it is more important to have strong, fiscally conservative servant leaders in public office.
We need leaders who humbly serve the people and stand for what is right, not popular. We are fortunate to have the opportunity to vote for such leaders in the upcoming election.
I recently had the opportunity to meet with 13th Congressional District candidate Regan Deering, and I found her to be a breath of fresh air. She is not a political insider who is looking to line her pockets in Washington.
Rather, she hopes to represent us by leveraging her experience and background as an educator, small-business owner, gun owner and mother to bring real solutions to Congress. If given the chance, I know she will stand up to the far liberal left and fight for real solutions that benefit all of us in central Illinois.
I also know the importance of having fiscally conservative leadership here in Piatt County. One of the most important jobs of a county board member is to keep a close eye on the county checkbook.
I have worked with Jerry Edwards and Ray Spencer, and I know both take this responsibility seriously. They are independent thinkers who refuse to bow to political pressure. These are the types of leaders District 1 needs to represent our interests.
RANDY KEITH
Monticello