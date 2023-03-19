Must improve Unit 4 performance
There is an election on the horizon for Champaign school board. I write because I am concerned with the recent direction of our school board, particularly the $159,000 in tax money paid to Cooperative Strategies to address the socioeconomic mix of Champaign.
I am concerned because my professional experience shows clearly that as the school district goes, so goes the city.
And this district is not going well — 67 percent of our public-school students are not proficient in reading. For mathematics, 69 percent of students are not proficient.
So why would we embark on a divisive effort to achieve better socioeconomic balance?
The obvious and most important goal for any school should be student achievement But relatively new Superintendent Shelia Boozer states that the effort has nothing to do with achievement.
Board President Amy Armstrong, who was invaluable in rescuing and redirecting a misguided school construction effort several years ago, makes the case that, since the city of Champaign has failed to address socioeconomic balance in our community, the school district must.
Really? If there is a shortage of health care alternatives, gun control, fine wine or cannabis in the community, should Unit 4 get involved?
I remain concerned with the longer-term implications of the district’s recent foray toward socioeconomic balance. Perhaps a district staffer could track the number of students who began the 2022-23 school year but have departed for other opportunities?
I urge voters to educate themselves on the candidates and vote April 4 for better achievement for all students.
CHARLES EVANS
Champaign