Must investigate voter issues
In regards to the controversy of the April 6 elections, the truth is that a thorough and immediate investigation is needed to prevent future skewed voting.
Computer skills should not be required for citizens to vote with ease.
This first-time use of Express machines was programmed inappropriately, unfairly targeting those not familiar with computers like senior citizens and low-income voters.
County Clerk Aaron Ammons must honor countless voters’ expressed concerns and address this crucial issue. He must not deny it or dismiss it as invalid.
The Express machine posts a red error exclamation indicating the voter can’t continue when one vote is cast for offices with multiple more than one candidate voter options.
Requiring voters to go back and choose an additional candidate/s undermines voter intent. This issue was reported to Ammons prior to the end of the April 6 elections.
He did not take adequate action then, and he has not since then.
CYNTHIA ADKINS
Urbana