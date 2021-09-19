Must modify Champaign’s tax
The COVID-19 pandemic has ravaged the food and beverage industry, and its delta and mu variants continue to threaten the futures of many locally owned establishments. That includes my business, The Blind Pig Brewery.
National Small Business Week, which began Sept. 13, is a reminder of the importance of our business community to Champaign’s economic health and vibrancy.
Our customers have been very good to us during this challenging year. But despite their loyalty, we’re struggling under the weight of Champaign’s food-and-beverage tax. It quintupled just months before the pandemic.
At 2.5 percent, this tax is on par with establishments in the most expensive parts of Chicago.
Champaign City Council members have a real opportunity to show their support for small businesses like Blind Pig by exempting locally brewed beer from this burdensome tax. Doing so would incentivize local establishments to buy and serve beer brewed here in our city.
It would make Champaign a more attractive location for other potential breweries to open. And it would help us keep the doors open to Champaign’s only remaining brewery.
Breweries create jobs, anchor neighborhoods and attract tourism that spurs additional investments in hotels, restaurants and cafes. The revenue generated more than covers any city tax revenue lost by exempting locally produced beer.
I urge readers to ask city council members to preserve our craft-beer scene by exempting beer produced in Champaign from the food and beverage tax.
CHRIS KNIGHT
Champaign