Must preserve round barn
I read the article about the future of the Round Barn Center in Champaign and would like to weigh in.
I strongly recommend that efforts be made to continue to maintain the round barn’s condition, so demolition isn’t the only option, and then find a suitable long-term owner or tenant.
The article reported that the interior is being maintained. But the exterior, particularly the roof, also has to be repaired, so it will last for years to come. Round barns are an interesting part of our history and need to be preserved.
DEANNE GLOSSER
Champaign