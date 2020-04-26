The statement that “the first casualty of war is truth” is generally attributed to U.S. Sen. Hiram Warren in 1918.
Whoever said it, the message is undeniable. While at “war” with an evil virus, expertise and facts have never been more critical.
Sadly, the primary source was in jeopardy even before the battle began — newspapers across the country.
Now more than ever, it is essential a local press remain present and be supported fiscally and functionally. While I — and others — may disagree at times with the tales or trends of our community paper, its existence is crucial.
In times like these, I take comfort that the constitutionally inspired methodology still is present.
I understand that media approaches have become more generational than generic, but I still like to read rather than be visually entertained and potentially enlightened.
Sure, instead of a singular choice, we need to seek sources beyond our own traditions and allow ourselves to be touched by each entity. It still remains the responsibility of the recipient to challenge, clarify and evaluate!
But protecting the community press has never been more important. I respect the importance of each media outlet to proffer a position. But before I accept any or all its content, it is up to me to consider the source, deduce the information and process it responsibly and rationally.
The quote encompasses more than just a message. It assumes a means that could be an even more impactful loss of historical importance. I am certainly not advocating for a price increase or a reduction in services, but rather offering an obvious insight into the significance of a free and purposeful press — at present and into the future “new normal” we face.
GREG CONNOR
Champaign