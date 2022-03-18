Must protect right to vote
In the more than 500 years since the arrival of Christopher Columbus in America, Native Americans have suffered the loss of their lands, the destruction of their homes and the obliteration of their way of life.
American history books have largely ignored their involuntary confinement to reservations and the many instances of genocide.
I know this because the books I had available when I taught American history said little or nothing about the holocaust inflicted on Native American people. Instead, most textbooks offered a pleasant picture of White Europeans sharing a Thanksgiving Day feast with the people they called Indians, the people who lived in America long before Columbus arrived.
Today, the oppression of Native Americans continues in Montana, where the state legislature recently passed two laws designed to make it difficult, if not impossible, for Native Americans to vote.
Because they live on reservations that are some of the most isolated lands in the state, they must travel long distances to vote or have their ballots collected on the reservation. The new laws block both of these opportunities for Native Americans to participate in our democratic process.
In other parts of our country last year, over 400 bills were introduced in state legislatures aimed at suppressing the opportunity of Native American and other non-White Americans to vote.
Hasn’t there already been too much oppression of minorities in our country? We must preserve everyone’s right to vote.
MIKE WOODS
Champaign