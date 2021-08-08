Must protect voting rights
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis is defending new Jim Crow laws.
In Texas, Georgia and elsewhere, Republican legislators passed laws that shorten polling hours, limit drop boxes, make it harder to get an absentee ballot, ban “drive-thru voting” or allow the Republican-dominated state legislature to evaluate and remove local voting officials who increased turnout with mobile-voting buses and other such efforts.
Republican lawmakers know, by the numbers, that these measures increased voting among poor, elderly, sick and overworked citizens, citizens without adequate transportation, and citizens at high risk from COVID-19, and that these voters are disproportionately people of color. And they know that their constituents — wealthier, Whiter, more male, and more inclined to deny science and support racist conspiracy theories — will still show up and vote for them if they support these restrictions that limit voting among Blacks and Latinos.
But in a message to constituents July 30, Davis leaves out this part of the story. Instead, he publicly denies the analogy to Jim Crow laws, such as literacy tests, grandfather clauses and poll taxes, all of which were upheld at the time by the U.S. Supreme Court because they did not explicitly mention race. The laws themselves, the court said, were “not evil,” but “evil was possible under them.”
We must not allow enablers of evil like Davis to continue fighting on the side of his party’s “Jim Crow 2.0” voter suppression.
RICKY BALDWIN
Urbana