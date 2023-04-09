Must pursue literacy goal
I appreciate the recent editorial on Illinois’ literacy crisis: “Shortcomings in literacy an educational, social problem.”
As a Unit 4 public school educator, I am passionate about literacy and ensuring that all students have access to learn to read. I support students daily who made it to middle school without the foundational skills that they need to read proficiently. Oftentimes, the lack of skills results in low self-esteem and increased negative behaviors in the classroom.
While some (like this editorial) direct blame on parents, the problem is more complex. Multiple elements go into reading. Some, like vocabulary and background knowledge, are constantly developed — at home, at day care, at school, in communities.
Others, like decoding words, are primarily taught at school. Many common curricula are not aligned with evidence. No matter how much a child reads at home, they cannot decode the words if they are not given appropriate instruction. Better instruction at school produces better reading outcomes for kids — regardless of background, income, parental education level or other social factors.
There is an urgent need to take bold action to improve literacy in Illinois. The Illinois Early Literacy Coalition’s Literacy and Justice for All bill package will do exactly that — from grant funding to a comprehensive literacy plan for Illinois from the state board of education.
As research into the science of learning has grown, a clear and robust consensus has established what works in literacy instruction. Legislators and ISBE must act now.
KELLYN SIRACH
Champaign