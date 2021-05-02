Must put stop
to the shootings
Between the evening of April 9 and the early morning hours of April 11, two men in their 30s were fatally shot in Champaign-Urbana. The shooting that occurred April 9 was supposedly a targeted attack, according to officials, and the April 11 attack was assumed to also be targeted.
These murders happened within 48 hours of each other and mark two of the first homicides in Champaign-Urbana in 2021.
According to The Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence, 1,367 people in Illinois alone died due to gun-related violence. Of these deaths, 58 percent were homicide related. While these statistics are chilling, what makes gun violence more disturbing is when it leaks into your own community.
Champaign-Urbana is no stranger to gun violence, and several articles written by The News-Gazette recently prove this. Why do local criminals carry so many weapons and ammunition? The man killed April 9 was surrounded by 60 bullet casings when law enforcement arrived. Sixty.
Since April began, many more shootings have occurred.
Gun violence is a public-health crisis — and so many people in the community are dying needless deaths and sustaining serious injuries at the hand of an out-of-control gun-violence epidemic. We, as a community, should be working toward destroying the root of gun violence instead of just dealing with the after effects.
CAMILLE GAY
Philo