Must reinstate
UI student
I write to voice concern over the recent dismissal of doctoral student Antonio Ruiz at the University of Illinois.
Ruiz has numerous health conditions and physical disabilities which made it impossible for him to follow the university’s saliva testing protocol.
Ruiz was first found to be noncompliant in fall 2020. Instead of helping Antonio obtain accommodations to comply with the university’s testing protocol, the Office of Student Conflict Resolution (OSCR) put him on probation.
When Ruiz was again found to be out of testing compliance this spring, the OSCR chose to dismiss him.
While Ruiz was in the process of appealing his expulsion, the university finally sent a mass email explaining that nasal swab tests were available as an alternative testing method. Ruiz immediately applied for and received access to this alternative test and has complied with the university’s testing schedule ever since.
In his appeal, Ruiz provided a diagnosis from a physician at the university’s health center, stating that it had not been possible for him to follow the saliva testing protocol. He also provided letters of support from several professors in his department. Despite this, the university administration denied Ruiz’s appeal.
His dismissal also means that he has been fired from his job as a teaching assistant and will be evicted from his university apartment.
Ruiz’s dismissal is disproportionate to his offense and does not make the C-U community safer. Reinstate him now.
ELIZABETH TATUM
Urbana