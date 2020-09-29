Must reject Trump re-election
Donald Trump is a hypocrite who is only interested in himself. He has claimed that he puts America first, but he spends more time playing golf than working to protect the American people from the pandemic.
Trump has boasted of his business expertise but his business dealings have resulted in six bankruptcies, and he is paying a $25 million settlement for operating a scam university. Trump has spoken proudly of the charities he has sponsored, but he has also admitted using money from those charities to fund his campaign and pay his business expenses.
Trump wants to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin about a new arms-control agreement before the November election.
People familiar with the situation have described it as nothing more than another opportunity for him to try and show off his deal-making abilities.
Trump has expressed pride in the U.S. military, referring to them as “my military.” He has also said that only “losers and suckers” serve their country in uniform. He personally has finagled five deferments to avoid military service.
And for a guy who doesn’t attend church, Trump went to great lengths to pose for a picture in front of a church holding a Bible, not being familiar enough with it to see it was upside down.
Trump is a complete fraud who does not deserve another term as president.
MIKE WOODS
Champaign