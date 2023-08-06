Must reveal project costs
Democratic U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, along with U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski, D-Springfield, recently announced Savoy will receive a $22.6 million grant for the Curtis Road underpass project.
However, in September 2021, Savoy’s engineers stated that the project will cost $30 million, and that has since increased to $40 million.
The consultant noted that there will be a “funding gap” of $4.8 million, which means we will be short that much. I suspect that this new $22.6 million grant might eliminate this gap entirely, but Savoy has not been clear on this shortage, at this stage.
To address these concerns, Savoy should add an “Underpass Financing” page to its website. It should list the estimated project expenses, the sources of funding and a discussion of whether a funding gap does exist and the strategy of how to pay for that gap.
If a tax increase is needed, village officials should come right out and tell us that now. Such a proactive and transparent approach by Savoy officials could allay some voter fears. It might prevent any opponents from forcing a back-door referendum on the project when the Savoy Village Board goes to sell bonds needed to fill the funding gap.
JOSEPH PISULA
Savoy