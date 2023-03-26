Support bill to end cruelty to cats
Protecting animals through the legal system is incredibly important to me, and our Legislature has a great chance to do so by passing HB 1533.
This bill would prohibit cat declawing, an invasive procedure that’s commonly performed for the convenience of the owner versus the well-being of the cat. The procedure involves cutting off the last bone in a cat’s toes and is akin to severing a human finger at the knuckle.
Studies have shown that declawing can have serious negative effects on a cat’s physical health and behavior. It can result in chronic, lifelong physical pain and disability, and has been shown to increase aggression and instances of biting in cats as well.
The Centers for Disease Control, American Association of Feline Practitioners, American Animal Hospital Association and some of the largest veterinary hospital systems in the country are all opposed to declawing.
It’s time for this inhumane practice to end. I hope everyone supports HB 1533.
DONNA CROSSIN
Champaign