Must target repeat felons
Over and over the first paragraph of the arrest story starts with — “multiple convicted felon.”
Then comes the part about the recent arrest for more multiple crimes.
It would be interesting to have the local Champaign County crime task force (is there one?) reveal how many criminals are committing the majority of the crimes?
What is impact of the repeat offender? Is there anything more that can be done by the entire justice system to effect this not-so-good outcome? Whether it is sentencing or rehab or assistance with mental illness issues, so far, it’s not as good as our entire community needs it to be.
JOHN GRAHAM
Champaign