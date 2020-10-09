Here’s my take on the first debate
I should like to offer a different, and historically correct, opinion of the presidential debate.
While the president was aggressive, he did not like facts being distorted for political purposes. I guess you could say he was far less extreme than former Senator Goldwater in his famous 1964 statement.
1. Everyone who passed high school history knows that Herbert Hoover left office in 1932 with tens of millions of fewer jobs than when he came to office in 1929.
2. Stating that a nomination to the Supreme Curt cannot be done in the last year is also ignorance. President John Adams appointed John Marshall to the Supreme Court on Feb. 4, 1801, four months after he had been defeated, and even on March 3, 1801, the day before Thomas Jefferson’s inauguration, appointed hundreds of federal judges with minimal complaints from Jefferson and the Democratic-Republicans.
Then people should also remember that President Franklin D. Roosevelt also had O.S.S. senior engineer John G. Trump, the current president’s uncle, investigate Nikola Tesla’s papers on his “Death Ray” in 1943. What did he discover that made President Trump want a “Space Force”?
An obvious lie is that power plants for renewable energy are cheaper than oil or coal plants. Nothing is more cost effective than a coal-fired power plant.
As for mail-in ballots, well in our neighborhood, letters were sent to the dead and felons for them to request ballots, the follow-up letters from the secretary of state asking why ballots were not requested, and finally a letter from the voting commission wanting to know if the dead got their requests.
I have all these for the naysayers. Illinois is so corrupt, it is the joke of the nation.
LARRY R. CAMP
Mahomet