N-G columnist should keep quiet
The News-Gazette publishing Jim Dey’s ignorant views on the pandemic is wildly irresponsible. He’s a blowhard who spouts every lie and drags out every irrelevant anecdote he can find to color Illinois’ Democratic leadership as both overreaching and incompetent.
His politically motivated blatherings encourage The News-Gazette’s readers to ignore the clear guidance from the CDC to wear a mask in public and to social distance. Stop printing his dishonest ramblings until the pandemic is over, and then he can go back to his mindless sneering at Democrats.
Kerrith
Livengood
Champaign