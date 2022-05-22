Letter to the Editor | N-G photo was real winner May 22, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save News-Gazette photographer Robin Scholz has had her share of “home runs,” but none more powerful than the May 10 “Mutual Respect” picture on the sports page.When I grow up, I want to be like Zach.TIM SEHYChampaign Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos NG Features Tom's Mailbag Pick the brain of veteran News-Gazette columnist Tom Kacich. Latest News 27 suffer minor injuries after bus rolls on I-95 in Maryland The Screening Room | Young leads' performances rescue 'Montana Story' AP PHOTOS: From Tom to Julia, star power is back at Cannes John Frayne | Pair of impressive events a fine conclusion to concert season Letter from Birdland | Saying goodbye again Alice B. McGinty | 'Horn Book' recommendations a bit of humor, heart, adventure Russia presses Donbas offensive as Polish leader visits Kyiv Inside Out | Exhibit documents history of tornadoes throughout Champaign County Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson departing from 'SNL' Warriors earn first-ever girls' track and field team state championship Most Popular Articles ArticlesPayouts for Arthur company's employee-owners will impact local economy, officials sayMahomet motorcyclist dies in Thursday accident on I-74Pair arrested in weekend incident also charged in funeral shooting last summerGCMS student killed in McLean County crashIt's Your Business | El Toro and Agave team up in RantoulGood Morning, Illini Nation: Kofi Cockburn at the combineRantoul 18-year-old gets 3.5 years for shooting into car, injuring schoolmateIllini freshmen get May 'jump start'Jesse WoodTom's #Mailbag, May 20, 2022 Twitter News