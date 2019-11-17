Most people have heard about the recent acquisition of The News-Gazette by new owners.
And this is what happened: The newsroom staff was cut in half. And now the Monday paper will no longer be published.
I say to people that I hope the N-G can come out of its slump and be profitable again because this is the natural course of business.
After I say this to them, they’re always ready to jump and say the newspaper is dying. And you can’t stop it.
Even though I hear this, I still remain optimistic and believe that the public wants the N-G to exist just to report what’s happening around us, including the achievements of our university, college and schools. It’s a recorded historical document about our lives here.
Moreover, the N-G is a jewel because it doesn’t publish fake news as many media outlets do today just to sway political votes from one side to the other.
Let’s work together to keep the ongoing reporting of the things around us and of our achievements and documenting our history for future generations to read by subscribing to the N-G.
PAUL M. HAYES
Urbana