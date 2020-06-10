N-G series is step in right direction
I just wanted to thank you for the “Their Turn” piece and for The News-Gazette’s decision to shift to hearing more from the community. I’ve shared both with my Facebook network.
I hope the N-G will continue to broaden the voices and viewpoints it shares — I think it will be good for our community, and will make for a livelier, more interesting newspaper. I hope this results in a broader readership and boosts the long-term health and viability of The News-Gazette.
Ming Kuo
Urbana