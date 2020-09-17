N-G’s Budig a great baseball man
Recently, a very honorable former baseball executive passed away. In addition, Gene Budig was a member — and former chairman of — The News-Gazette’s board of directors.
Budig was a stable leader in Major League Baseball when turmoil reigned. After his dismissal as American League president, Budig and I corresponded frequently for several months over a dozen years ago. He was always courteous with this subscriber and baseball buff.
The article in the newspaper did not describe his demise from the American League post. Or perhaps it did. Or perhaps it is noteworthy Budig never revealed any discomfort with me regarding one of the most volatile decades in the game’s history.
First, Commissioner Bart Giamatti passed away. Then, Commissioner Fay Vincent was removed in a hostile takeover by the owners of baseball franchises.
Shortly after that, the owners, led by Bud Selig, an automobile salesman from Milwaukee, dismembered the offices of the president of the National League and American League, Budig’s post.
When the subject was brought up as to the inappropriate actions of Selig and others, Budig never wavered when he had every right to level the playing field. He never used the word “bitterness” or the word “justice.”
His correspondence reflected love for the game and hope that the people in charge would find ways to expand its popularity.
That is grace.
Budig was always gracious in his correspondence. The game has taken a step back since the insurrection, and another work stoppage is imminent. But to the credit of people like President Budig, it is still my national pastime.
ERIC SCHWALM
Champaign