Name-calling was big surprise
I recently experienced how truly divided our nation has become.
I was putting up a political banner in my front yard around 8:30 a.m. I have other signs in my yard that have been up for several weeks.
A gentleman in a pick-up truck stopped in the middle of Kirby Avenue, on the opposite side of the street. He began screaming and cussing at me, shaking his fist and giving me an obscene gesture before pulling off at rapid speed.
I am simply expressing my support of a candidate for the presidency and my lack of support for the opposing party. This gentleman expressed himself in a hateful, vitriolic manner that in no way would make anyone consider his choice.
Why have we become so combative in a country that is proud of a peaceful change in government based upon the choices of the majority? Perhaps this gentleman should adhere to the “love it or leave it” rhetoric that is touted so often by others who share his views and go live in a more totalitarian society that would welcome his hate against those of us who accept differences in opinion peacefully and believe in a U.S. Constitution that allows us to express it.
CRAIG McMONIGAL
Champaign