Name change would do job
In the current yearning for a mascot on campus, I would like to suggest a minor adjustment that would also yield a credible figure.
Just alter Illini to Illiknights. It provides a credible figure with minimum adjustment to cheers. And, you get opportunities for perhaps a horse and rider prancing up the sidelines chasing our team to victory.
It would require only a minor change, but it could provide a simple solution to what appears to be a currently vexing problem.
FREDERICK NEUMANN
Urbana