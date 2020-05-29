Pritzker’s nanny state tiresome
My wife came home from work and informed me someone had tested positive for COVID-19. Her employer required her to be tested and suggested anyone whom she had direct contact also be tested.
Consequently, I decided to get tested as a precaution.
The next day, as instructed, I called the Carle COVID hotline for test results and was repeatedly cut off. In frustration, I decided to use the telephone prompt indicating I was experiencing symptoms, and within seconds, an employee answered. That employee was very courteous and informed us we had both tested negative for the virus.
She then asked what symptoms I was displaying and confirmed that my anger about the lockdown is not one of the virus symptoms. Glad that was clarified.
We then headed to Indiana for lunch (indoors), secure in the knowledge of being negative of the virus. Gas prices were $1.79 a gallon, and I could identify the Illinois people at the restaurant as they entered wearing their masks.
They quickly shunned the masks after realizing they were not in the Illinois nanny state. I estimate 80 percent of the restaurant patrons were from Illinois judging by the vehicle plates in the parking lot.
Ironically, the day we were tested for the virus, a friend put a sign in my yard as a joke that says “Pritzker Sucks ... the life out of small business.” Some letter writers include a P.S. (postscript) for an additional remark. In the spirit of our Gov. Pritzker, P.S.
ARTHUR RAPP
St. Joseph