‘Nark’ poor choice of words
On Feb. 4, The News-Gazette ran a compelling front-page story about how two popular University of Illinois athletes are using their status to help promote community safety through Crime Stoppers.
However, the egregious headline that accompanied the article was an aspersion to Crime Stoppers that could cause harm to not only our nonprofit organization, but also the two featured athletes and the UI athletics program.
For more than 30 years, Champaign County Crime Stoppers has been committed to promoting community safety by providing a way for the public to anonymously convey information about criminal activity to law enforcement. Insinuating that members of the public who choose to step up and share information are “narks” is insulting and does not recognize the undeniable positive impacts that tipsters have in safeguarding the community.
In just the last four years, tips to Crime Stoppers have led to the arrest of three homicide suspects and 65 others involved in felony gun crimes, as well as the removal of 81 illegal firearms off our streets. Without information shared anonymously by the public, many of these criminals might still be at large, causing untold harm to other victims.
Crime Stoppers works because community members see it as a valuable way to promote public safety and hold criminals accountable for their actions. Those who choose to share information for this purpose should be celebrated, not vilified.
JOHN HECKER
Champaign County Crime Stoppers
Champaign