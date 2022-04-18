National fabric is fading
We are becoming hedonistic. Our Judeo-Christian foundation is fading. The sanctity of life is gone, but not noticed, because corpses aren’t tossed into the streets.
They are quietly incinerated or deposited into dumpsters behind clinics or sold for experimentation for big bucks.
New ideals have taken over our legal system. The movement to label Holy Scripture as “hate speech” has begun.
Abortion proponents say government cannot make decisions regarding women’s bodies but that it’s OK for the government to force everyone’s insurance to cover abortion, despite their religious objections.
It’s increasingly verboten to say “under God” in the Pledge of Allegiance in many schools these days. Both “In God We Trust” and “One nation, under God” are politically incorrect.
We cannot place a Nativity scene on public property, but we can have pornography on TV and the Internet and too many explicit TV shows and Viagra ads.
We cannot use animals for research, but we can use fetuses. We cannot execute convicted murderers, but we can execute innocent unborn children.
We cannot sing “God Bless America” at high school football games or “Silent Night” at school Christmas — oops, holiday — programs. But Planned Parenthood can pass out condoms to sixth-graders without parental knowledge or consent.
The number of citizens who value God and attend church is diminishing. Consciences are numbing. We, as a nation, are in trouble. Our problem: hearts without God, broken families, homes without discipline, schools and homes without God, and prayer and courts without justice.
SUE MARTENSEN
Loda