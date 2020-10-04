National vote law is needed
I, like many of my neighbors, volunteered to work during the voting period as either a clerk assisting in sending out and processing mail ballots at the county clerk’s office; to pick up lock boxes for depositing mail ballots; or as a judge at a polling location on election day.
Training for each of the positions required viewing four weekly Webinars followed by a quiz (80 percent correct was needed to pass). The online training was conducted by the staff of the county clerk’s office and was very professional and thorough, and dealt with all contingencies.
After going through the training, I have every confidence that the ballots of all eligible voters in Champaign County will be counted. The procedure accounts for all voting situations, from verification that a mail ballot was received and counted, to arriving at a polling location with a mail ballot that was not delivered, either to the Postal Service or the lock boxes.
Based on my observations, if Congress passed a nationwide voting procedure, there would be no question that all our votes would be counted.
RABEL BURGE
Urbana