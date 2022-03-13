I’ve become aware of the benefits of nature in the past two years.
I graduated from the University of Illinois with honors and have secured several professional licenses for my career.
Being used to working many hours a day, I used to forget to take time for myself. As a young professional, time alone in nature has become a respite to the challenges of life. The forest preserves provide that experience. We forget how important it is to connect to all the benefits of nature like observing insects in action, especially bees.
It is amazing how nature takes care of itself. The trails offer peace and quiet, time to reflect and recalibrate what’s important. There are physical and mental benefits to paying attention to quiet alone time. And exercise is an added bonus.
I am grateful for our forest preserves. A short drive brings me to a place where I can relax, observe a calm lake, watch the wind create waves in the trees and catch a glimpse of a few deer roaming the grasses.
This is where I can gather my thoughts and make decisions — or not. I’m aware of the power of nature. It has made a big difference in my life.
SALLY FEJES
Champaign