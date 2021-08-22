NBC wasn’t inclusive enough
I understand the target market for NBC is the United States.
I understand that the Olympic format lends itself perfectly for literally wrapping yourself in the flag of nationalism.
And I understand that due to cultural and language differences, interviewing foreign athletes is sometimes complicated.
However, when Australian swimmer Emma McKeon became the first female athlete to win seven medals (four gold) in a single Olympic Games, NBC’s response was woefully inadequate.
The world and she deserved better than NBC provided. It shouldn’t make a difference whether the athlete was a weightlifter from China, a shooter from tiny San Marino, a canoeist from New Zealand or a sprinter from Italy, they all deserved acknowledgment and recognition.
If you are trying to build a more inclusive world in which to live, the first thing you must become is inclusive.
GARY MILLER
Mahomet