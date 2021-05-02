NCAA’s ruling was motivation
I write in response to Erik McDuffie’s letter to report that the University of Illinois Board of Trustees never considered retiring Chief Illiniwek until the NCAA made the unjust ruling that the UI couldn’t host postseason games if his usage continued.
As always, the decision was based on the almighty dollar.
The demand by Chief Illiniwek opponents who want imagery and music banned only shows why Chief Illiniwek should be reinstated.
Critics continue to look for something offensive in something that isn’t.
White people don’t go around telling Native Americans not to have powwows anymore. How is that any different? The only logical explanation is Illinois Native Americans are racist against White people because the Peoria tribe left Illinois sometime back in the 1800s.
McDuffie fails to remember it is because of the White man that minorities have equal rights. So McDuffie and others have sided with a group that is racist against White people.
If Chief Illiniwek is now a racial slur, and Florida State’s Chief Osceola is acceptable because he is based on a real person, and the White man never kicked the Seminole tribe out of Florida, doesn’t that mean the Native American culture is racist and must be abolished?
ERIK LARSON
Rantoul