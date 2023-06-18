Need a local nursing home
I write to share my experience with nursing care for my husband and his sister in the former Champaign County Nursing Home.
A few years ago, when my husband was in the mid stages of dementia, I took care of his sister, whose husband and daughter had died. She was at the former Champaign County Nursing Home for the final days of her life.
It was a wonderful center with caring staff, but now is closed.
When my husband had a serious stroke, he needed skilled nursing care, but there was none in Champaign County. The only place available was one hour’s drive away. I drove an hour there and back each day, unable to go some days because of winter weather.
Not having sufficient and quality nursing-home care in Champaign County is a hardship for so many without the means or time to travel outside the county.
I know of individuals currently who are now driving to Indianapolis and other cities across Illinois to see their loved ones in nursing care. We need to work together in Champaign County to find a way to solve this crisis.
JANICE SHERBERT
Urbana