Need activist
on city council
Justin Michael Hendrix, a native son of Champaign, is the clear choice for Champaign City Council District 3 representative on April 6.
At the recent candidates’ forum, Hendrix impressively displayed community engagement, a broad perspective and nuanced sensitivity. I urge undecided voters to watch it.
A community activist, Hendrix pioneered the use of local neighborhood food pantries. He canvasses his neighborhood daily and enlists neighborly concern to ensure a safe and clean local environment.
Hendrix offers a balanced alternative to those who think that distressed folks need only their bootstraps to climb out — or worse, that they should await a woke savior to swoop in. Hendrix’s own life and words testify that it takes both individual self-efforts as well as community support to lift those who are temporarily down.
Hendrix will join the Champaign City Council ready to listen to a variety of views before voting in a way that makes sense for all. Whether it is the landlord or tenant, the crime victim or suspect, gay or straight, Black or White, rich or poor, cop or review board member, Hendrix will hear both sides out.
Hendrix prevailed over lawyerly gimmicks. Efforts to “eliminate the competition” over paperwork constitute candidate suppression, an even more serious way to entrench existing power than suppressing votes.
I therefore urge voters to write in the full name “Justin Michael Hendrix” on the ballot line provided and to then pencil in the oval next to his name.
JOHN BERGEE
Champaign