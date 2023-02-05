Need better word choice
I was shocked to read Mary Schenk’s article on the conviction of Arieanna Colbert in the killing of her friend Acarrie Ingram-Triner. In the very first sentence, Schenk describes the conflict that led to Ingram-Triner’s death as a “catfight.”
Would Schenk have used that same word if the fight had been between two men?
In fact, the use of the word “catfight” to describe a fight between two women is dismissive and minimizes the tragic consequences of this event. Moreover, the term is often used by people to point to a conflict that is expected to provide an undercurrent of sexual titillation to men who are watching.
I would hope that in 2023, journalists would be more careful with their language and not reinforce the sexism that still exists in our world.
STEVE SHER
Urbana