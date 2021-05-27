Need commission to study Jan. 6
Most Republican Senate and House leaders have developed collective amnesia concerning the Trump insurrectionist mob on the Capitol on Jan. 6.
We all watched on every major TV network.
I have the impression that Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin denies it happened. Republican Rep. Clyde of Georgia says it was just your normal tourist crowd.
Then they all had to run for their lives to escape the murderous Trump mob. Even U.S. Rep. Greg Pence of Indiana is voting against the bipartisan commission to investigate this traitorous Trump mob. We still remember the scaffold and noose this mob was planning to use on former Vice President Mike Pence. The two Pences are brothers!
There are still patriots left in the Republican Party. Thirty-Five Republicans voted to establish the commission. Two Republican patriots of note, Liz Cheney and Illinois’ own Adam Kinzinger, all stand in the great tradition of Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, Everett Dirksen and George H.W. Bush.
We all saw former President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama stirring up the crowd just before the attack on the Capitol.
Now Mitch McConnell is trying to keep Senate Republicans from voting for the commission. This is a bipartisan commission with an equal amount of Republicans and Democrats that Republican leadership originally agreed to and which has passed the House.
The “Big Lie” that Trump won should be rejected. Democracy is in danger if a dangerous mob overturns an election. Joe Biden won decisively. That is fact.
VERN ZEHR
Fisher