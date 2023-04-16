Need Illinois hoops players
It is rather disturbing to watch college basketball teams being declared “Illinois” teams when we know they are not.
If we want to watch Illinois basketball, we need only to watch high school basketball games, because those players are our own Illinois kids.
There’s no imported, portal (ugly term), fraudulently labeled basketball player on a high school team — thank God.
Whoever came up with the idea of imports ought to be exported to where he came from.
I wrote this because the Illini men’s basketball team was not fun to watch this year. I could tell they had no fun at all.
We’re told this is an Illinois team, when in fact they’re foreigners who could not care less about Illinois. That shows up in their performance.
So bring back our Illinois high schoolers with their allegiance to this state. It ought to be fun to watch.
JOSEPH HOUSKA
White Heath