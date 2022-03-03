Need immediate combat halt
Stop the war.
This war in Ukraine must be immediately terminated before it expands and sucks in the European NATO members and the United States.
Toward that end, President Joe Biden must publicly announce that NATO expansion is over for good and that Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova will not be joining NATO as member states.
Biden must also call for an international peace conference for the creation of a treaty that will establish the permanent neutrality of Ukraine guaranteed by the United Nations Security Council under Chapter 7 of the U.N. charter.
Then negotiations can take place between the United States and Russia over the de-nuclearization of Europe, including the removal of U.S. tactical nuclear weapons from NATO states that are there in violation of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and a restoration of the Intermediate Nuclear Forces Treaty that was so foolishly and recklessly terminated by the Trump administration.
Then a new round of the Conventional Forces in Europe Treaty negotiations should be conducted in order to substantially lessen the tensions on land, sea and air between Russia and the U.S./NATO states, including over the emplacement of alleged U.S. anti-ballistic missile sites in Europe that threaten Russia.
Make no mistake about it: The origins of World War I and World War II hover like twin Swords of Damocles over the heads of all humanity.
FRANCIS BOYLE
Champaign