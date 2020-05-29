Need information on coronavirus
Accurate information regarding biological viruses and specifically the coronavirus is lacking. Although information and emergency response procedures seem to be elusive in the public domain, they are very specific in the U.S. Army publications: U.S. Army Fort Detrick’s “Medical Management of Biological Casualties”; U.S. Army Field Manual FM 8-285: The Medical Management of Chemical and Biological Casualties; and U.S. Army Fort Detrick’s “Medical Management of Chemical Casualties.” Our team has used these during actual WMD-E incidents in Champaign-Urbana and beyond.
Our combined 3rd U.S. Army Medical Command’s Bauer’s Raiders and the UIUC Police Department NBC-E response teams wrote and taught two eight-hour courses: “The Medical Management of Chemical and Biological Casualties” and “Practical Community Preparations for WMD-E incidents” based on these publications and over 40 years of UIUC, WIU, EIU, JSU, and Parkland College research and response actions. There are also two 40-hour courses that can be taught. Surviving team members are ready, willing, and able to teach these two courses upon request. If General Schwarzkopf, General Shinseki, Lieutenant General Pagonis, New York City Police Department Emergency Services Unit, and the 1996 Atlanta Olympics Committee trusted us enough to teach the courses and help provide on-site emergency response then it should be good enough for our region and Illinois.
DOUG ROKKE
Rantoul