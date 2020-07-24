Need limits on tenure in office
I received a letter from Democratic U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi requesting support for her political activities. I think we should let Donald Trump lead the U.S. for four more years.
Here is my answer to Nancy: I’m responding to your letter as a more senior citizen (91) than you are. As we get older, we think about what we will be remembered for, and I don’t think it will be waving your arms on TV, or the length of tenure in the House of Representatives.
I would like to make a suggestion: We need to pass a law to limit tenure in the House and Senate to two terms, and your power could make it happen.
The Declaration of Independence was written by a group of citizens in their 20s and early 30s who came together to write a document that has stood against academics for over 200 years. I thing we need to make it possible for the generations after us to lead the U.S. into the future.
JOHN ALBIN
Longview