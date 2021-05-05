Need maturity
for big decisions
Wendy Graves’ recent Letter to the Editor criticized legislators in Arkansas for overriding a veto by the governor on a bill that would prevent giving minors chemicals that interfere and damage the natural maturing of their bodies.
She called this “gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth” and goes on to say that it’s unfortunate that these kids are used as “scapegoats” and that we should “focus on helping, not hurting.”
I say that a bill preventing giving harmful chemicals that would interfere with their bodily development to kids who are suffering from gender dysphoria is helping and protecting them.
I would pose the following question to Graves. Should we give anorexic children diet or laxative pills if they ask for them? Clearly, they are uncomfortable in their bodies (like kids with gender dysphoria), so we should respect their choice and give them the “medicine” they feel they need, right?
It doesn’t matter that they might be deathly thin and that the pills may do major harm mentally and physically, if they claim they are fat and need the pills, we should just accept that and give them what they ask for, right?
If they ask for weight-loss or skin-removal surgery to help them feel more comfortable in their bodies, we should do that as well, according to Grave’s definition of “help.”
Or maybe we should not let minors incapable of consent make life-altering and dangerous choices before they are old enough to drive.
SULUAP RICE
Champaign