Need more,
not less diversity
I’m writing this letter in response to L. Daniel Metz’s April 8 Letter to the Editor. He states that diversity and systemic racism are poisoning our society. A more true statement in my opinion is the lack of diversity, along with systemic racism, are poisoning our society.
I fail to understand why people are negative regarding racial diversity but don’t have a problem with other types of diversity, such as by age, gender, community or even political — are all acceptable. I have absolutely no question in my mind that my successes have been based on my ability and not awarded to me because of race or diversity.
Mr. Metz refers to affirmative action as systemic racism. This tells me that you do not really understand what affirmative action means. Mr. Metz states that talent is where you find it. That is true. However, if no one is looking for my talent because no one has been looking in my area or my race of people, then my talent will never be found.
Affirmative action allows and encourages people to look deeper than just a set standard. No one is awarded graduation or a position solely on the basis of affirmative action. A person may sometimes only be given an opportunity through affirmative action. You either compete or you don’t.
It is strange that people don’t complain when an alumni’s relative is admitted to a school when they come up short of meeting the requirements, but if race is involved, it is bad and should not be allowed.
Talking about race does not make one a racist. Your attitude about race is what makes you a racist. I believe most people think diversity is good regardless of what standard we use to determine that diversity. That means as individuals, we have to be more responsible and not just treat everyone alike.
People are not all cut from the same mold. The key is that we need to treat all people fairly. That means that we as individuals need to be somewhat flexible ourselves.
DON McGEE
Paris