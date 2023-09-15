Need more on other teams
There needs to be greater coverage in the sports section of in-state mid-major teams.
In the Sept. 10 paper, there was no mention of football results for Northern, Southern or Western Illinois or Illinois State. Why devote almost two full pages to University of Illinois football two days after the fact?
Southern Illinois beat an FBS MAC conference opponent, Northern Illinois, but was not considered for at least one paragraph.
This also pertains to basketball. More attention and coverage is needed ASAP.
DOUG GRAHAM
Champaign